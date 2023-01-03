SOUTH ASIA

Afghan soil being used against Pak, says Defence Minister

Afghanistan’s soil is being used against Pakistan despite an agreement with the Taliban government, said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while urging the regime in Kabul to fulfil commitments made in the 2020 Doha Agreement.

The Afghan government promised Islamabad that their territory wouldn’t be used against Pakistan, Geo News quoted the Minister as saying after the conclusion of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in Islamabad.

“The Pakistani government is in constant touch with Afghanistan in connection with border violations.”

Asif said that General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and General (retd) Faiz Hameed had briefed the National Assembly about the background of the negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and their subsequent developments. However, it did not produce any positive results, Geo News reported.

He pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) accounted for 58 per cent of all terrorist incidents in Pakistan, with some of them also occurring in Balochistan.

