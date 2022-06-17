Since the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, the country has faced an extreme economic crisis that is also being faced by a former journalist who was spotted selling food on the street to make ends meet, media reports said.

The pictures of the anchor, Musa Mohammadi, have been making rounds on the internet.

The post read: “Journalists life in Afghanistan under the Taliban. Musa Mohammadi worked for years as anchor and reporter in different TV channels, now has no income to feed his family and sells street food to earn some money,” Geo News reported.

“Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of republic,” the post said.

The post gathered the attention of thousands of people including Ahmadullah Wasiq, who is the Director of the National Radio and Television, Geo News reported.

Wasiq assured on Twitter that his organisation will appoint him within the framework of the National Radio and Television.

