Three commuters were killed and 20 others injured in two different road crashes in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province on Saturday, traffic police said in a statement on Sunday.

In the first accident, a mini-bus collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction on the Kabul-Nangarhar highway Saturday evening, leaving two dead on the spot and 20 others injured, while minutes later a car overturned due to reckless driving in the same area, killing one on the spot, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

A day earlier on Friday, a road accident also killed two commuters and injured eight others in Afghanistan’s eastern Wardak province.

Congested roads, old vehicles and reckless driving are blamed for road accidents in mountainous and war-ravaged Afghanistan.

20230604-124604