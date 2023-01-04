Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) extended its support to Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) through advisory services on the Event Technical Committee of the DP World International League T20.

In the spirit of cooperation in connection with the recently signed MOU between ACB and ECB where ACB’s home series will be hosted in UAE, the ACB has agreed to a request to provide advisory services for the inaugural DP World ILT20 event.

Mirwais Ashraf — chairman of Afghanistan Cricket Board and who has represented Afghanistan in 46 ODIs and 25 T20 internationals — will provide expert advice to the Event Technical Committee of the ILT20.

