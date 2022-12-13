SOUTH ASIA

Afghanistan has apologised for border village attack: Pak Defence Minister

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan had accepted its mistake in attacking a village on the border that left eight people dead and over 20 others injured.

Addressing the National Assembly on Monday, Asif detailed what led to the deadly border clash on Sunday, reports Samaa TV.

“The incident occurred in a village which is spread on both sides of the border,” he said, adding that the victims were repairing the border fence when they came under fire.

The first volley of firing did no damage, Samaa TV reported.

The second volley, however, proved to be deadly and claimed the lives of seven civilians.

He admitted that in retaliatory action by Pakistan, Afghan troops were killed.

After that, a border committee was convened, which reviewed the matter.

Asif further warned that the growing instability in Afghanistan was having an impact on Pakistan, Samaa TV reported.

“There is hunger and poverty there,” he said.

The Defence Minister said that Islamabad wants the way the Afghan Taliban fought its war is how they should govern.

Unless Kabul and Islamabad cooperate, there will not be peace between the two countries, Samaa TV reported.

