Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Afghanistan’s head coach, Jonathan Trott and all-rounder, Azmatullah Omarzai have been fined 15 per cent of their respective match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in separate incidents during the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The incident related to Trott occurred during the rain disruption in the second T20I when the on-field umpires were conducting an inspection. Trott showed obvious displeasure towards the umpires’ decision when he was told that there would be a further delay instead of play being resumed.

Trott was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

The incident related to Omarzai occurred in the 15th over of Afghanistan’s innings when, after dismissing Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy, Omarzai moved towards the outgoing batter, showing him an inappropriate “send-off” in close proximity.

Omarzai was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

One demerit point has been added to both Trott and Omarzai’s disciplinary records, who are both on their first offence in 24 months. On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Masudur Rahman and fourth official Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

The pair admitted to their respective offences and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Bangladesh went on to win the second T20I comfortably, chasing down a target of 117 with six wickets and five balls to spare. The hosts’ managed to put behind the disappointment of losing the ODI series 2-1 to Afghanistan with a 2-0 series sweep in the T20I leg.

