Afghanistan receives $32mn in humanitarian cash aid

Afghanistan has received a fresh batch of $32 million in humanitarian cash assistance, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

“Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the 17th package of humanitarian aid of $32 million reached Afghanistan on Sunday and was delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank,” Xinhua news agency quoted Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) as saying in a statement.

The DAB, while appreciating the humanitarian assistance from the international community, calls for more cooperation in this field, according to the statement.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the US froze more than $9 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank.

