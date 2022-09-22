SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Afghanistan receives $40 mn cash aid

NewsWire
Afghanistan received $40 million in cash as humanitarian aid to bolster its impoverished economy, the country’s central bank announced on Thursday.

“As part of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan a batch of $40 million in cash reached Kabul on Wednesday evening and was transferred to one of the country’s commercial banks,” the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement.

Thanking the international community for the aid, the central bank called for easing banking relations with Afghanistan to help provide effective interaction with regional and world countries.

The war-town country received a similar amount on September 13 as part of support to raise the country’s foreign reserve, which is more than $1 billion.

