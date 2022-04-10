Afghanistan has received a fresh batch of $32 million in humanitarian cash aid, the country’s central bank said on Sunday.

The Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement that the cash arrived in Kabul on Saturday as part of a series of humanitarian cash aid to the Asian country, and the money was transferred to the Afghanistan International Bank, reports Xinhua news agency.

While thanking the international community for providing the aid, the bank said: “Humanitarian assistance through the banking sector creates transparency and facilitates the delivery of aid to the people.”

Prior to this, the Afghan central bank received two batches of $32 million in humanitarian cash aid, on April 6-7.

