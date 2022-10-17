SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Afghanistan tours SL for 3 ODIs in November

The Afghanistan cricket team is to arrive in Sri Lanka in November to play an ODI series, under the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League 2023.

The tour, which was initially slated to be played in February 2023, was shifted to the new schedule as the international cricket calendars of the two nations enabled the change, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday.

The Afghanistan team will arrive in Sri Lanka on November 22 and is scheduled to play three ODIs on November 25, 27. and 30 at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

