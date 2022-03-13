Afghans capable of forming their own govt: Acting FM

Afghans are capable of forming their own government, said acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi while addressing the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, adding that efforts were underway to increase inclusivity in the Taliban-led government.

In his address on Saturday, Muttaqi insisted that Afghanistan does not intend to be a country for conflicts of superpowers of the world.

“Foreign versions (of the government) and foreign ideology must not be imposed on Afghans. The former version of the (government) was tried but it did not succeed,” TOLO News quoted the Minister as saying.

He went on to say that the Taliban government has been attempting to rescue the Afghan economy and there have been several areas of progress, including government actions to prevent economic collapse.

“Many opportunities have been created in Afghanistan. Afghanistan has the potential to be a connecting and transit spot between Central and South Asian countries.

“We ask participants of the Diplomatic Forum to assist Afghanistan in getting its assets unfrozen and economic sanctions lifted,” Khaama Press quoted Muttaqi as saying.

He suggested that a weak Afghan government would not benefit anyone, and, therefore, efforts to undermine the current government must stop.

The Minister also once again stressed that the Taliban have met all conditions for international recognition.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year, no country has recognised the regime.

Muttaqi and his delegation arrived in Antalya, a Turkish resort city, on Friday.

They were invited to attend the Forum by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Muttaqi has so far attended meetings in Turkey, Iran, Russia, Pakistan and Norway, and has called for international recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, reports TOLO News.

He is also scheduled to attend a third round of meetings among regional Foreign Ministers later this month in Beijing.

