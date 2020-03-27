AFI wishes Hadadi speedy recovery after COVID-19 infection

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) wished Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi a speedy recovery after the latter had tested positive for coronavirus.

Iran’s Press TV had reported on Saturday that Hadadi had tested positive for the pandemic that has claimed over 27,000 lives thus far around the world.

The AFI posted a photo of Hadid with the gold medal he had won at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships which was held in Bhubaneshwar.

“Olympic & World Championships medalist, #Iran discus hero #EhsanHadadi tests positive for #COVID2019. Hadadi has 4 Asian Games & 6 Asian Athletics Championships Gold Medals to his name including the one he won in #Bhubaneswar 2017. Speedy recovery champ (sic.)” the AFI said in its tweet.

The 2012 Olympic silver medalist was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday. Hadadi is one of Iran’s medal hopes for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Games were to stat on July 26 but the IOC said on Wednesday that it has been postponed until 2021 amidst the global crisis caused by coronavirus.

The 35-year-old has been in self-isolation since Wednesday when he said he had symptoms of the virus. Hadadi is receiving treatment at home.

Iran’s health ministry has announced a total of 32,332 people infected with the virus across the country as of Friday, of whom 2,378 have died.

–IANS

rkm/bbh