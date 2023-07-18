Atrial fibrillation (AFib) History is now available in India on Apple Watch Series 4 and later for users on watchOS 9 that can save many lives. AFib is a type of irregular heart rhythm where the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers.

AFib is a chronic condition, but the amount of time people spend in AFib can change. If left untreated, AFib can lead to heart failure or blood clots that may lead to stroke.

Users in India now can now set up AFib History by updating their iPhones to the latest version of iOS and Apple Watch to the latest version of watchOS.

This is how it works.

On iPhone, open the Health app. Tap Browse, then tap Heart.

Tap AFib History, Set Up then tap Get Started. Enter your date of birth, select yes to indicate that you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor, then tap continue.

Tap continue to learn more about AFib History, the results, and life factors.

The ECG app and irregular rhythm notification on Apple Watch can identify potential signs of AFib.

For people already diagnosed AFib, AFib History is a first-of-its-kind feature that can track the amount of time your heart is in AFib and also support management of important lifestyle factors.

AFib History gives you a weekly estimate of the amount of time your heart shows signs of AFib, also known as AFib burden.

You can track this long-term and share this information with your physician for richer conversations. Although AFib can occur at any time, there are factors that may impact the percentage of time your heart shows signs of AFib.

After gathering enough readings, every Monday users receive weekly alerts on Apple Watch with the estimated percentage of time their heart showed signs of AFib from the previous week.

Users can also view their history in greater detail in the Health app.

AFib History Highlights show the day of week and time of day the users’ heart is most frequently showing signs of AFib. This can help assess how life factors may be impacting their condition.

If the user is set up to share health data in the Health app, family and friends can receive updates on their AFib History. Users can also export their AFib History data to a PDF to share.

