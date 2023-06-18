Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain have made a return to Bangladesh’s T20I squad for the two-match series against Afghanistan, set to happen on July 14 and 16 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, after the three-match ODI series ends in Chattogram on July 11.

Afif was also named in Bangladesh’s ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan and last played T20Is for the side against England in March. In 62 T20Is he has played since his debut in 2017, Afif has scored 1020 runs at a strike rate of 120.28, including three half-centuries.

In the squad for the series against Afghanistan, there was no place for wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali, who was in Bangladesh’s squad for the home T20I series against Ireland.

On the other hand, Ebadot last played T20Is in the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year after his debut during the format in Asia Cup in the UAE. He recently took a four-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match which Bangladesh won by a whopping 546 runs in Mirpur.

In the head-to-head record, Bangladesh have emerged victorious over Afghanistan only three times out of nine occasions. After the conclusion of this series, Bangladesh’s next T20I assignment will be against New Zealand in December this year.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo

