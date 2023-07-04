Afraid of being caught for stealing a diamond ring worth Rs 50 lakh, a woman working at a dental and skin clinic in Hyderabad flushed it a toilet.

The incident came to light after police in Hyderabad took up investigation into the theft of the ring at a dental clinic in posh Jubilee Hills.

According to police, the daughter-in-law of one Narendra Kumar Agarwal had visited the clinic for a check-up on June 27.

During the check-up, the woman took out her diamond ring from finger and kept it on the side table. She, however, forgot to take it after the check-up and left the clinic.

After returning home, the woman realized that she forgot to take her ring back and rushed to the clinic.

However, she could not find the ring and the inquiries with the staff at the clinic yielded no result.

Narendra Kumar subsequently lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police station.

As part of the investigation, police examined the CCTV footage and began questioning the staff.

One of the women working at the clinic told the investigators that someone had put the ring wrapped in a tissue paper in her purse and she flushed it in the commode.

The police with the help of a plumber recovered the ring from the pipeline connecting the commode.

Police have detained the woman and are questioning her.

It is suspected that she picked up the ring from the table but panicked when police started the investigation. Afraid of being caught, she threw it in the toilet and flushed it.

2023070333107