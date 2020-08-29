African-American man shot by police ‘released from handcuffs’

Washington, Aug 29 (IANS) Jacob Blake, the African-American man shot by police seven times in the back in Wisconsin, has reportedly been released from handcuffs while in hospital, a media report said on Saturday.

Police in Kenosha city, where the incident took place on August 23, said that Blake was in custody for previous warrants and the handcuffs were policy, the BBC reported.

Lt Eric Klinkhammer, of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, told the BBC: “Blake is in custody for previous felony warrants. Our policy indicates that all people in custody outside of our jail facility shall be secured with restraints.”

After visiting him at the hospital on Friday, the 29-year-old’s father, told reporters: “I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff on to the bed… He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

Later in the day, Blake’s attorney, Patrick Cafferty, told US media that he was released from handcuffs and the outstanding warrants against him had been vacated.

Blake’s lawyers have said it will take “a miracle” for him to walk again.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said on Friday that the citywide curfew would remain in place through the weekend.

There are more than 1,000 National Guard troops deployed in Kenosha with more on their way, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, a court hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, charged with killing two people during unrest over Blake’s shooting has been delayed till September 25.

He faces six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon below the legal age of 18.

–IANS

ksk/