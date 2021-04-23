African countries have conducted 42,919,858 Covid-19 tests, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The number of Covid-19 tests that were conducted by African countries during the past week registered a 1.5 per cent increase from tests carried out in the previous week, the agency announced in its latest continental update, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The Africa CDC also said 78,434 new Covid-19 cases were registered over the past week, a decrease of 0.1 per cent from the previous week.

According to the agency, a total of 2,155 Covid-19 deaths were recorded over the past week, registering a 15 per cent increase compared to the previous week.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

