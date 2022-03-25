HEALTHWORLD

African countries report 2,846 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears 11.32mn

The African continent reported 2,846 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 11,315,769 on Thursday to 11,318,615 as of Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 250,862, but 10,618,716 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union said.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,709,209 cases, while northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,162,764 and 1,033,762 cases respectively, it added.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

