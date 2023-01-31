WORLD

African defence ministers convene meeting to boost stabilisation efforts in Somalia

NewsWire
0
0

African Defence Ministers on Tuesday began a two-day meeting in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, to boost stabilisation efforts in the country.

Somalia’s Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism Daud Aweis Jama said the Ministers from frontline states — Djibouti, Kenya and Ethiopia — are expected to adopt a common position on regional security and the fight against al-Shabab extremists in Somalia.

“The Defence Ministers meeting is discussing the completion of the operations to liberate the areas where al-Shabab are still operating, the coordination of the important support of the frontline countries and how to help the security forces in the operations,” Aweis told journalists in Mogadishu.

The Minister said the meeting, which is also being attended by Chiefs of Defence forces, including military commanders from troop-contributing countries, will come up with a unified strategy for counterterrorism. He added the Ministers are discussing the strengthening of security cooperation, speeding up operations against the al-Shabab terrorist group and operations of the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Tuesday’s meeting is a prelude to Wednesday’s regional summit which Presidents from the three countries will attend, Xinhua news agency reported.

The summit will be chaired by President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who will present the general security situation in Somalia, especially the operations against the al-Shabab and the best ways the frontline forces can tackle the threat of terrorism and flush them out of Somalia.

Uganda was the first country to deploy troops under the African Union peace support operations in Somalia in 2007. Other troops-contributing countries include Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya.

The ATMIS is the largest peace support mission in Africa and has been mandated by both the African Union and the United Nations to reduce the threat posed by the al-Shabab and support peace and reconciliation efforts toward a secure and stable Somalia.

20230201-041202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Some volcanoes might warm climate, destroy ozone layer: NASa

    Samsung-incubated startup TagHive dreams big in S.Korea, India

    Translation the only way to reach the world with indigenous work:...

    Pak SC ruling will come near election day: Sheikh Rashid