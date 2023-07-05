INDIA

African national arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 7cr

NewsWire
0
0

Customs officials at the Delhi officials on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a man from Sierra Leone for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 7 crore.

According to the officials, the accused had ingested 50 oval-shaped capsules which contained the narcotics, which weighed 930 grams.

The accused arrived at Terminal 3 of the airport from Addis Ababa.

“The passenger in question was directed to the green channel for an X-ray examination of his baggage by the Customs officers on duty. Subsequently, during a medical examination, certain materials were found hidden inside his body. Upon further investigation, a total of 50 oval-shaped capsules containing 930 grams of a white powdery substance suspected to be narcotics, believed to be cocaine, were recovered,” said the officials.

They confirmed that the substance was subjected to diagnostic testing, and prima facie, it appeared to contain a commercial quantity of cocaine.

“Considering the above, it became evident that the accused violated the provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act and committed offenses punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act,” stated the official.

The white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was seized along with the concealment material under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

2023070534186

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gautam Adani announces investments worth Rs 60,000 crore in Raj

    NTT Ltd launches 2nd hyperscale data centre campus in India

    Indian markets continue to scale new heights

    Probe ordered into Jhansi fire, death toll goes up to five