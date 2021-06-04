African countries have acquired around 53.5 million Covid-19 vaccines so far, according to the continent’s health authorities.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday that 38.1 million Covid-19 doses have been administered till date, Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 0.54 per cent of the population have received a full vaccine regimen, according to the Africa CDC.

It said five member states that are Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe have administered the most doses.

As of Thursday evening, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,867,727 as the death toll from the pandemic stood at 131,441, while 4,404,608 people across the continent have recovered from the disease, according to the agency.

–IANS

ksk/