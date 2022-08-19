Punjab has been declared as “controlled area” after the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, confirmed African swine fever in swine samples from the state’s Patiala, Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Friday.

He said a notification has been issued and came into force with immediately.

The minister said Bilaspur and Sanauri Adda villages in Patiala district were notified as the epicentre of the disease.

Bhullar said these areas have been declared “infected zone” (0-1 km area around epicenter of disease) and “surveillance zone” (1-10 km area around epicenter of disease).

Accordingly, no live or dead pig, including feral or wild pigs, unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material or goods from the piggery farm or backyard piggery shall be taken out of or brought into the infected zone and no person shall bring or attempt to bring into market any pig or pig products which is known to be infected with the scheduled disease.

The minister, quoting the notification, said inter-state movement of any pig or products should be strictly banned.

