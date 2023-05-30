The African Union (AU) reiterated that there can be no military solution to the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

“The African Union has strongly condemned the ongoing brutal and unjustified conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which has resulted in indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, wanton destruction of infrastructure,” the AU said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the conflict in Sudan has resulted in an unprecedented dire humanitarian situation and gross violations of International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law, Xinhua news agency reported.

The AU also stressed that there can be no military solution to the conflict and demanded the resumption of the political transition process culminating in the conduct of elections toward a democratic, civilian-led government. It further “firmly rejected all forms of external interference in Sudan”.

The statement came as AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat set to convene a high-level meeting to discuss the implementation of the African Union Roadmap for the Resolution of the Conflict in Sudan (AU Roadmap) on Wednesday.

The meeting will bring together representatives from the AU, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, the League of Arab States, the European Union, the permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), the African members of the UNSC, Sudan’s neighbouring countries, countries designated by the IGAD to engage the belligerents, and Comoros, among others.

The meeting envisaged the next steps regarding the situation in Sudan, including the implementation of the AU Roadmap, in close collaboration with the Sudanese stakeholders, the AU said.

The AU further said the AU Commission chairperson will dispatch emissaries to the countries neighboring Sudan as part of his efforts to strengthen the search for a common approach to finding a sustainable solution to the multi-layered crisis in Sudan.

The AU adopted its roadmap during the latest AU Peace and Security Council meeting held at the heads of state and government level Saturday, focusing on the situation in Sudan. The roadmap outlined six elements that include the establishment of a coordination mechanism to ensure all efforts by the regional and global actors are harmonised and impactful; an immediate, permanent, inclusive and comprehensive cessation of hostilities; and an effective humanitarian response.

20230531-033201