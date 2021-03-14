The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,025,390 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 107,523, while 3,610,997 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

The most affected countries in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, the Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa has lost 51,261 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt at 11,256, and Morocco at 8,718, according to the Africa CDC.

–IANS

int/rs