The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent has increased 3,682,097 amid concerns of the spread of the new virus variants, according to health authorities.

On Tuesday, the Africa CDC said the death toll across the continent stood at 95,589, and a total of 3,211,491 people infected with the virus have recovered so far, reports Xinhua news agency.

The continent’s southern region is the most affected area in terms of the number of positive cases, followed by the northern region, the healthcare agency revealed.

South Africa is the hardest-hit country with nearly 1.5 million infections and more than 46,000 deaths so far.

Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are also among the heavily affected countries in Africa, it added.

