The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,339,567, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) on Saturday said the death toll across the continent stands at 251,275, and that some 10,684,606 patients have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most Covid-19 cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,718,953 cases, followed by the northern Africa country Morocco with 1,163,012 cases as of Friday evening, it added.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

