Africa’s Covid-19 cases near 11.65 mn: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,648,334, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said,

Over 11 million Covid-19 cases were reported as of Wednesday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 253,277. Nearly 11,002,343 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,957,777 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 1,168,303 Covid-19 cases as of Wednesday evening, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

