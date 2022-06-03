The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 11,657,032, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll as of Friday evening from the pandemic across the continent stands at 253,343, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 11,013,707 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,963,394 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 1,168,664 as of Friday evening, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

20220604-041202