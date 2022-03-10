HEALTHWORLD

Africa’s Covid-19 cases pass 11.26 mn

By NewsWire
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,263,286 cases as of Thursday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 250,108 and some 10,535,035 patients have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,688,423 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 1,161,848 cases as of Thursday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

