HEALTHWORLD

Africa’s Covid-19 cases pass 11.37mn: Africa CDC

NewsWire
0
0

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reported in Africa reached 11,378,423 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union said the death toll across the continent stands at 251,756 while some 10,749,930 patients have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,740,398 cases, while northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,164,345 and 1,038,668 cases, respectively, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

20220418-062601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anxiety as Maha may get SII vaccine doses only after May...

    1,000-bed Covid facility to come up in BHU stadium

    Millions of AstraZeneca Covid vax doses lying idle in US

    WHO validates China’s Sinopharm Covid vaccine for emergency use