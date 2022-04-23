HEALTHWORLD

Africa’s Covid-19 cases pass 11.4mn: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,403,955, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) added that the death toll across the continent stands at 252,048 and some 10,781,861 patients have recovered from the disease so far as of Saturday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most Covid-19 cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with more than 3,755,459 cases followed by the northern Africa country Morocco with 1,164,597 cases as of Saturday evening, it added.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

