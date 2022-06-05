HEALTHWORLD

Africa’s Covid-19 cases pass 11.66 mn

NewsWire
0
0

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,664,758, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 253,417 as of Sunday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Across the continent, 11,028,183 patients have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,967,078 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 1,168,920 as of Sunday evening, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

20220606-043802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajasthan govt gears up to conquer third wave of Covid-19

    Bengaluru records over 1,000 Covid cases

    Telangana becomes first state to launch drone trials for deliveries

    Healthtech AI startup Qure.ai raises $40 mn