The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,685,125, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Over 11 crore Covid-19 cases were reported as of Friday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union added that the Covid-19 toll across the continent stands at 253,584 and some 11,050,137 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,975,062 cases, followed by the northern African country of Morocco with 1,172,938 cases, it added.

In terms of regional caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected, said the Africa CDC.

