The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa have reached 7,973,133.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said that the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stood at 201,340 as of Thursday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 7,209,766 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

