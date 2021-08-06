The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 6,906,055 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 174,838 while 6,047,230 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa at 2,497,655 while the northern African country

Morocco reported 665,325 cases as of Friday.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

