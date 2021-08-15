The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 7,257,094 as of Sunday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 182,929, while 6,327,912 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,595,447 cases so far, while the northern African country Morocco reported 752,076 cases as of Sunday afternoon, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

