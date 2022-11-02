WORLD

Africa’s largest female elephant dies in Kenya

NewsWire
0
0

Africa’s largest female elephant, Dida, died aged between 60 and 65 years at a national park southeast of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, wildlife authorities have confirmed.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said on Tuesday that Dida, who was possibly Africa’s largest female Tusker and a matriarch residing in Tsavo East National Park, which is located in the Coast Province, died from natural causes, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Dida was truly an iconic matriarch of Tsavo and a great repository of many decades worth of knowledge,” KWS said in a statement.

According to KWS, Dida shepherded her herd through many seasons and challenging times and served as both the subject of various documentaries and an iconic tourist attraction.

“Those who got to know her (Dida) through pictures and videos, as well as those who had the exquisite pleasure of meeting her in person, will remember her,” the KWS said.

There has been an increase in elephant populations in Kenya, according to the country’s first-ever wildlife census which was released in 2021.

The census carried out by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife shows the national elephant population has increased from 32,214 elephants in 2014 to 36,169 in 2021

This represents a 12 per cent population increase over seven years which is a testament to the productive anti-poaching efforts by the government and conservation partners.

20221102-102203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    35 pharma cos to produce cheap, generic versions of Pfizer’s Covid...

    UK based Arora family saved their riches before B&M tanked

    IPL disrupting traditional international programme: David Lloyd

    Death toll from Thai childcare centre attack rises to 38