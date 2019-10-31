Afrojack excited about musical date with India

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Grammy Award-winning deejay and producer Afrojack is looking forward to performing in India once again.

Afrojack, whose real name is Nick van de Wall, will be performing at at Boulder Hills in Hyderabad on November 30.

“I am excited to return to India and I can’t wait to meet all my fans in Hyderabad,” said the musician.

In India, there will also be gigs by Brooks and Sem Vox alongside a slew of homegrown artists including GREFF, Gaurav Mehta, Ronik and Rish.

Afrojack will headline dance music property Don’t Let Daddy Know, which will be back with its third edition in India, in association with Dance Affair, Lal Street, Envision and E&A Events.

“After successful editions in Mumbai and Goa, it’s now time to take over Hyderabad for a stunning ‘Road To #DLDKINDIA’ event. It will be the fifth stop of the ‘Don’t Let Daddy Know World Tour 2019’. After this show, the concept will travel around the world to other big cities like Yangon, Gdansk, Bucharest, Manchester, Madrid and many more,” Deepak Ratan and Rohnak Ratan, founder and CEO of Dance Affair, said.

“India is a special country and we have received a great reception always. We are excited for return again to India for the DLDK World Tour,” said Essam and Alex of E&A Events.

