Afrojack, KSHMR and James Hype to headline Road to ULTRA India

Popular names from the music world such as Afrojack, KSHMR and James Hype will be seen headlining at the Road To ULTRA India, which is all set to make its return in 2023 following a five-year hiatus in April.

The two day festival will be celebrated from April 14 and 15. The run will kick off in Mumbai on 14th April 2023, followed by a second show in Bengaluru on April 15, 2023.

The stadium-smashing lineup includes multi-award-winning and platinum-record-selling artist Afrojack, who will rattle the dancefloor with his high octane set energy-boosting sound, as well as DJ Mag’s #12 DJ in the world KSHMR, who is renowned for mesmerising audiences with his uplifting melodies.

The lineup also adds James Hype to its stacked billing, as he is one of the UK’s most hyped musical exports and will be making his India debut at the single day events.

The trio will be supported by a plethora of stellar global acts such as Dutch electronic stars Cesqeaux and Chico Rose, ULTRA veteran MYKRIS as well as bubbling regional artists Siana Catherine and Teri Miko who will each be taking to the decks for a pulsating performance.

Road To ULTRA India will showcase back-to-back, daylong marathon events across Mumbai and Bengaluru, combining top-tier talent, cutting-edge technology, large-scale productions and delivering an unrivaled festival experience.

