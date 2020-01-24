‘Afsos’ title track comes with a message: Creator

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) “Afsos” co-creator Anirban Dasgupta says the title track of his upcoming web show is about a man romancing death on his last day alive.

The “Afsos” track is sung by Arijit Singh with music composed by Neel Adhikari, and lyrics written by Neel and Sameer Satija.

“It was a pleasure working with our favourite artist Arijit Singh for the ‘Afsos’ title track and we couldn’t be happier,” Dasgupta said.

“It’s a unique song of a man romancing death on his last day alive. Arijit Singh’s voice and Neel Adhikari’s composition captures the essence of the story of Afsos beautifully. The song is a powerful melody with an underlying message and I hope it will touch people’s hearts,” he added.

“Afsos” is an upcoming black comedy-suspense series on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil, Heeba Shah, where a suicidal man and a deadly assassin encounter the world of immortality.

Dasgupta has co-created the show along with Dibya Chatterjee. Anubhuti Kashyap has directed the show, which is produced by OML.

