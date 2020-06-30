Canindia News

Aftab Shivdasani starts shooting for ‘Poison 2’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE05

As normalcy returns post lockdown and shooting resumes, actor Aftab Shivdasani is gearing up for his web series “Poison 2”.

On Instagram, the actor shared how he along with the makers of the show, has started working with precautionary measures of social distancing. They can be seen with their faces in masks in a snapshot, even as they check out a visual footage on a monitor.

Aftab plays the protagonist Aditya Singh Rathore in the second season of the action-crime thriller show.

The first season was released last year that featured Arbaaz Khan and Tanuj Virwani in the lead roles.

