Aftab Shivdasani tweets he’s Covid-19 positive

Actor Aftab Shivdasani on Friday revealed he has tested Covid-19 positive.

“Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and mild fever and I got myself tested for Covid-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and authorities, I have been advised to home quarantine,” the actor tweeted.

Aftab also requested that those who had come in his proximity in recent days should get themselves tested.

“I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as muvh as possible,” he wrote.

The actor recently launched his production house along with his wife, Nin Dusanj.

