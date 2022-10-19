ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After 10 years in cinema, Alia promises to ‘be better, dream deeper’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, whose ‘Brahmastra’ did wonders at the box-office, completed 10 years in cinema on Wednesday.

Alia made her debut along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the Karan Johar-directorial ‘Student of the Year’ which was released October 19, 2012. She played the role of a college student in the film, who finds herself stuck in the love triangle.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia, who is expecting her first child, shared a picture of herself. She wrote in the caption, “10 years today and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder !!!!! Thank you for the magic. Love love and only love (sic)”.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, “Congratulations darling and wish you many more such active happy productive years ahead.”

Ranveer Singh, who worked with Alia in the Zoya Akhtar directorial ‘Gully Boy’ commented, “Lucky to have been a small part of this journey with you. More love, more life, more blessings.”

Earlier in the day, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the completion of 10 years of his ‘students’.

Sharing an array of pictures with Alia, Sidharth and Varun, KJo wrote in the caption, “Down the years with my students of every year! So proud of their cinema journey! It’s no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you.”

