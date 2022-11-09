Actress Divya Spandana, who was recently at a get together organised by the unit of director Vetrimaran’s ‘Polladhavan’, is hopeful of a sequel of the epic film which emerged a superhit.

The unit of director Vetrimaran’s ‘Polladhavan’, featuring actors Dhanush and Divya Spandana in the lead, chose to celebrate the superhit film completing 15 years by organising a get together recently.

Divya Spandana took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the get together and the film.

She wrote: “‘Polladhavan’ – 15 years to the date and thanks to the film, I met my longest standing friend Dhanush (he suggested me the film) through thick and thin. Vetri sir, it was a pleasure, I learnt so much from you. G. V. Prakash best background music. Look forward to ‘Polladhavan 2’.”

Dhanush responded to Divya Spandana’s tweet saying: “Loved catching up with the ‘Polladhavan’ team and some of my best friends Divya Spandana, G. V. Prakash, Vetrimaaran! Fifteen years of ‘Polladhavan’. A film that defined so many things for me. Balumahendra sir… Thank you!”

G. V. Prakash too responded to Divya’s tweet saying: “It was so nice to meet you and the entire team after 15 years! ‘Polladhavan’ is a film that’s very close to my heart. Dhanush, Vetrimaaran, Kathiresan thank you for ‘Polladhavan’!”

