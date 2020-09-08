After 171 days, Blue & Pink Lines to resume from Wednesday (Ld, Correcting para 1)

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) After Monday’s success, the Delhi Metro will throw its Blue and Pink lines open from Wednesday. On Monday, it started with the Yellow line and Gurugram’s Rapid Metro.

These all are part of Stage 1 of what the DMRC calls “graded resumption of Metro services”. The Blue line will resume operations after 171 days which will run from Dwarka Sector -21 to Electronic City and Vaishali. Meanwhile the Pink line will run between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

“From tomorrow onward, services will be available on both of these Lines from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the morning and from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the evening along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which are already operational since yesterday as per the given timings,” DMRC’s Executive Director (Corporate Communications) Anuj Dayal said.

The re-opening of these two Lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange Metro stations from tomorrow. They are Rajouri Garden, INA Delhi Haat, Mayur Vihar Phase – I, Karkardooma, Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Anand Vihar ISBT, Azadpur and Sikandarpur.

The list of gates which will remain open for entry of passengers at each station along with all necessary updates are available on the home page of the Delhi Metro website.

In addition to these, three more Lines – the Red Line, the Green Line and the Violet Line — will also resume services the day after tomorrow, with the same schedule of four hours of passenger service each in the morning and evening under Stage-I of resumption of Metro services.

The rest of the remaining lines will also be re-opened under Stage -2 and Stage-3 of Graded resumption plan on September 11 and 12 respectively.

So, the entire Metro network will be made operational for passenger services throughout the day from September 12 onward, said the DMRC, as it was before 22nd March this year. However, they will run with all social distancing norms in place and passengers will have to follow protocols during the travel owing to the ongoing pandemic.

