After 18 years, Jaipur to host ABVP national convention

Jaipur is all set to host the national convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after a gap of 18 years from November 24 to 27, ABVP officials confirmed.

The last time Rajasthan hosted the national convention of ABVP was way back in 2004.

The activities of the convention will start from November 21 itself, which will include organising exhibitions, sessions, distributing Yashwant Rao Yuva award, taking out processions in Jaipur, which will pass through different areas before concluding at the Albert Hall on November 26. The convention will conclude on November 27, ABVP officials told IANS.

During the four-month convention, the student leaders of ABVP will reflect on the current education system of the country and discuss issues like appeasement etc.

The Rajasthan unit of ABVP has already started preparations for the convention. Officials and workers associated with the ABVP from all over the country will gather at the national convention.

