After 1998, P.K. Sreemathi, first Keralite to be president of AIDWA

Former Kerala Health Minister P. K. Sreemathi on Monday was elected as the new president of the CPI-M backed All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) at the 13th national conference, that concludes here later in the day.

Incidentally, Sreemathi, also a former Lok Sabha member from Kannur becomes the first Keralite after former State Minister Susheela Gopalan to become the president of AIDWA.

Gopalan had held the post in 1998.

Mariam Dhawale the incumbent general secretary was elected to the same post.

AIDWA is billed as the biggest women’s organisation in the country.

Other office bearers from Kerala include former State Health Minister and present CPI-M legislator K. K. Shailaja, former Lok Sabha member and present chairperson of the Kerala State Women’s Commission – P. Sathidevi and Susan Koshy, P.K. Sainaba were elected as vice-presidents, while former Lok Sabha member C.S. Sujatha and N. Sukanya were both elected as secretaries.

