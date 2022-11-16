After a two-day break to visit poll-bound Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will rejoin the Madhya Pradesh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 23.

The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on its scheduled date on November 20 from Maharashtra.

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh, told IANS that the rest of the schedule for the yatra will remain unchanged. “There have been relentless requests from Gujarat Congress that Rahul Gandhi should visit the poll-bound state, because his presence will not only boost up the party cadre but also the general public. Therefore, the schedule has been changed. But, the yatra will arrive in Madhya Pradesh on its scheduled date on November 20,” said state media in-charge K. K. Mishra.

As decided earlier, the yatra participants take a day’s break in a week. November 21 was fixed for their rest and march was scheduled to kick start from November 22. “Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on November 21, which is fixed for his rest, but he has decided to utilise that crucial time to meet the people of the poll-bound state. Hence, he (Rahul Gandhi) will rejoin the march on November 23,” Mishra said.

However, Mishra further said other yatris, including the core group, will continue their march as per the schedule.

Notably, sub-yatras organised by Madhya Pradesh Congress, have been kicked started from different parts of the state and will merge with Bharat Jodo Yatra at different routes – Burhanpur, Malwa-Nimar and some other locations.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, politics in the state has heated up. The Congress has accused the BJP of running a “lotus operation” when their yatra enters the state, however, the BJP has rubbished the allegations.

Meanwhile, taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Gujarat for Assembly election campaigning purposes, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “Rahul Gandhi’s visit in Gujarat would not have any impact in elections, and on the contrary, the only change would be that BJP would regain power with two third majority.”

