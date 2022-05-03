INDIA

After 2-yr hiatus, devotees offer Namaz at Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Eid-ul-Fitr

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, devotees on Tuesday offered Namaz at Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

It also marks the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar.

However, the date on which Eid-ul-Fitr falls is dependent on the sighting of the new moon.

On thes occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the people.

“Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity,” Modi, who is on a three-nation Europe tour, said in a tweet.

Also taking to Twitter, President Kovind said: “Eid Mubarak to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters! This festival being celebrated after the holy month of Ramzan is a holy occasion to strengthen brotherhood and harmony in the society.

“Come, on this holy occasion, let us all take a pledge to serve humanity and improve the lives of the needy.”

