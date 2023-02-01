ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After 28 yrs, Aditya Chopra records first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’

NewsWire
0
0

The head of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, known for staying away from the cameras and media interactions, has recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’, a Netflix global docu-series.

The last time Aditya gave an interview was for a print magazine in 1995. As superstar Hrithik Roshan says in the trailer, Aditya Chopra is regarded as the brain who shaped “the contours of the industry” and hearing him share insights about YRF is a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles and Hindi cinema audience at large.

The four-part docu-series by Netflix celebrates legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, YRF’s legacy and its impact on Indian pop-culture for the last 50 years. It stars 35 personalities, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF over the years.

They will collectively dive into the history of Hindi cinema through the lens of YRF’s impact in making the industry and its leading stars a household name globally through its path-breaking and generation-defining films.

The trailer of ‘The Romantics’ also revealed a stark fact wherein a number of iconic cinematic names hate the word ‘Bollywood’ which has been casually used for decades to describe the Hindi film industry. Bollywood, a portmanteau of Bombay and Hollywood was originally coined by the West to describe Hindi cinema. Over time Bollywood has grown to become a popular term today.

The docu-series, through the words of the mega-stars on Hindi cinema, will address the identity of Hindi film industry in the West and how these celebrities feel the term ‘Bollywood’ is not inclusive to other film industries of India and, thus, they despise it.

‘The Romantics’ will release on February 14, 2023 as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

20230201-122603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘KGF Chapter 2’ to have a new release date

    There’s no time to be jealous, says Kamal Haasan

    Sushmita Sen confirms break-up with beau Roman Shawl: We remain friends

    R. Madhavan: “I don’t think I have it in me to...